Maruti shares up 1.5% post Oct sales data

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Thursday rose by 1.5 per cent after the car maker reported an increase in sales to 1,46,766 units in October.The scrip gained 1.52 per cent to end at Rs 6,709.60 on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose by 1.98 per cent to Rs 6,740.On the NSE, shares of the company went up by 1.29 per cent to close at Rs 6,702.The company had sold 1,46,446 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.Domestic sales were up by 1.5 per cent at 1,38,100 units last month as against 1,36,000 units in the year-ago month, it added.