Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit - Mumbai Edition 2018

MUMBAI, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --India's Leading Disruptive Sporting Property Offers The biggest Prize in Amateur Sports Across AsiaVolano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India's leading participative sports firm hosted the 4th edition of its brand-new season of the 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit' which saw participation of over 6,000 runners, making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The two-day event took place on 17th and 18th November, 2018 at Dosti West County, Thane. Participants came from all over the country with large representations from various corporate and running groups from Chile, Scotland, UK, USA, Honk Kong, Germany, Netherlands, Latvia, Australia and South Africa.This Mumbai edition turned out to be the biggest edition in this city for the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, cementing the confidence of the organizers in the maximum city. The meticulous lay out of the course and seamless event planning ensured that the packed event was executed flawlessly, creating a memorable experience for all the participants. The event also witnessed the Legends Cup, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sunil Kumar and Sukhchain Singh, two Army Men proved to be worthy competitors to each other clinching the 1st and 2nd positions in the male category with Sanjay Negi at the 3rd spot. Sunil Kumar impressed onlookers by completing the entire circuit and sailing over each obstacle in a total time of just 00:23:40. On the other hand, Women's category saw many ups and downs through the run with Meghna Kukreja, a Mumbai participant, winning the top spot by conquering all the obstacles including the mighty Summit - The 14 Ft. Warped Wall, which has been and remains a challenge for most of the women participants. She was followed by Diksha Kapoor and Jyoti Singh, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. As Title sponsors of the property - Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of 'being limitless' which is epitomized by each participant. This season of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit also hosts Apollo Tyres and Wild Water as associate sponsors. With a tagline of 'Go the distance', Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges.Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said, "I want to dedicate the Mumbai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we'll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making the Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in India."Through this current season, Volano aims to engage over 60,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Delhi. The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 which kick started from Chennai in September will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2019, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars along with a cash prize of INR 5,00,000 shall be awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories . About Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano is a disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit form the tribe of Swift Devil Slayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming the obstacles. After running 5 kilometers and conquering 14 obstacles, it is then the runners faced the Brain Freeze where they had to slide from 14 Ft height in to a pool containing 20 ton of ice cubes. Brain Freeze literally froze the runners leaving them shivering as they approached the podium to receive their finisher's medal. Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is the leader in amateur sports entertainment. Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is the leader in amateur sports entertainment. The company's vision is to be the biggest and the best, so far Volano has excelled at that with Devils Circuit, Devils Circuit College Frenzy & Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge. Volano not only tests your courage, strength & toughness, it also challenges you to push your limits. On track to becoming India's biggest Amateur Sporting Property, Volano combines sports, health and entertainment in a unique way to bring a once in a lifetime experience to its fast growing community.