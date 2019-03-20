Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 Culminates in Delhi NCR to Become the Toughest Obstacle Race in Asia

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The 36th Edition of Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, the toughest obstacle running event in Asia and a unique running concept introduced to India by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd., came to a glorious end in Delhi NCR last weekend at Unitech Golf Course, Noida, marking the most successful season of the obstacle racing event in six years. Held in sprawling 30-acre venues across 8 cities, this season saw the participation of over 42,000 runners.Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit prides itself in being able to bring participation from an audience across a wide fitness spectrum, and as such, the season hosted everyone from young fitness enthusiasts, running and gym groups, corporates, elite athletes and Indian army officers to expats, homemakers, retired professionals, and college students.For the uninitiated, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit offers a spectacular obstacle racing track of 5 kms interspersed with 15 obstacles of varying difficulty levels. There are three categories of participation: The Legends Cup for elite athletes, the Competitive Category for fitness enthusiasts, and the Non-Competitive Category for pure enjoyment. That's not all though; after runners complete the muddy run, they enter the expansive Expo area to enjoy dance fitness sessions, mini obstacles at the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Apollo Fitness Zones, food trucks, photo booths it's one big after-party. The event is often termed by runners as 'a once-in-a-lifetime experience'.The Legends Cup is the biggest amateur sporting event in the country where runners compete in the races in at least six of eight cities to accumulate points based on the number of obstacles they complete, and the time taken to finish the race. The gratification for the highest scorer in the men's and women's category is a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift - the biggest prize in an amateur sports event - along with a cash prize of INR 75,000. The first and second runners up in men's and women's categories receive cash prizes of INR 60,000 and INR 45,000.Delhi NCR being the season Finale and the home-ground, always sees maximum participation (10,500 runners this season) and witnesses the outcome of the Legends Cup. This year, Sukchain Singh and Sunil Kumar, both Indian Army Officers, won the first and second positions respectively, with Vishal Choudhary clinching the third spot. The women's category in Legends Cup saw many ups and downs through the season with Diksha Kapoor, a runner from Kashmir, winning the top spot on the leader board. She was followed by Jyoti Singh and Tamanna Sharma, who clinched the second and third spots respectively.The time taken to complete the circuit varies across cities and is dependent heavily on the topography and the weather. The shortest time it took to complete the circuit this season was 21 minutes by Sunil Kumar in Delhi from the men's category and 42 minutes 55 seconds by Diksha Kapoor in Mumbai from the women's category. A special mention should be made of S. Kholi, a Legends Cup participant who not only participated in LC but followed it up with seven more Competitive and Non-Competitive races on the weekend in Delhi itself. He ran a total of 23 races through the season, showcasing his commendable strength and stamina.As the title sponsor of the property, Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill, and the Devils Circuit. Together, they promote the theme of 'Being Limitless' which is epitomised by each participant on the circuit. This season of Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit also hosts Apollo Tyres and Wild Water as associate sponsors. With a tagline of 'Go the Distance', Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of Devils Circuit with a focus on overcoming challenges.Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. was ecstatic with the response that the country had given the MSADC, said, "I want to dedicate this season of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit and the indomitable attitude of the participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continue to engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we'll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in India."About Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is a disruptive sports property which is known to have initiated a revolution in the fitness industry six years ago. The model encourages a camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with 15 military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wires, and ice.The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit course is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of participants. The finishers of the circuit form the tribe of Swift Devil Slayers who go on to prove that they are indomitable in persuasion of fitness goals. After running 5 kilometres and conquering 15 obstacles. At MSADC, we help regular folks become more self-aware of the impending need for fitness as part of the lifestyle.The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 which kick-started in Chennai in September 2018 concluded in Delhi NCR in March 2019, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars along with a cash prize of INR 5,00,000 were awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories.About Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is India's leading participative sports firm headquartered in New Delhi. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest participative sports properties, the company is behind the immense success of properties such as the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit College Frenzy, Playfish, and GameOnIndia. Source: Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd PWRPWR