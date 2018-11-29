Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Thursday said its premium hatchback Baleno has crossed cumulative sales milestone of 5 lakh within 38 months of its launch.The model, which was launched in October 2015, posted a 20.4 per cent growth in sales in the April-October period this fiscal, the company said."Our engineers have ensured that Baleno offers superior ride and handling, class leading performance and safety...Baleno has been among the top selling cars in India since 2016," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S Kalsi said.The model, exclusively manufactured in India, is the first car from MSI's stable to be exported from India to Japan. Besides domestic market, the model has been receiving overwhelming response in global markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America and East Asia, the company said. PTI RKL RUJ MKJ