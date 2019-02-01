Maruti Suzuki January sales up marginally at 1,51,721 units

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Friday reported a marginal increase in its sales at 1,51,721 units in January. The company had sold 1,51,351 units in January last year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company sold 1,42,150 units as against 1,40,600 units in the same month last year, a growth of 1.1 per cent, it added. The mini segment, comprising Alto and WagonR, witnessed sales of 33,408 units last month as against 33,316 units in January 2018, marginally up by 0.3 per cent. However, compact segment which consists of models like Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire witnessed a decline of 3.5 per cent at 65,523 units as compared to 67,868 units in January last year. The company further said sales of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz dropped by 42 per cent to 2,934 units from 5,062 units in January 2018. Sales of utility vehicles such as S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Gypsy stood at 22,430 units as against 20,693 units in the same month last year, a growth of 8.4 per cent, MSI added. Exports during last month declined by 11 per cent to 9,571 units from 10,751 units in January 2018. PTI RKL ANSANS