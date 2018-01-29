Maruti Suzuki shares surge 4 pc after Q3 results

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India today rose nearly 4 per cent on the bourses after the countrys largest carmaker reported 2.96 per cent increase in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The stock settled 3.85 per cent up at Rs 9,634.50 on BSE. During the day, it gained 4.72 per cent to Rs 9,715.

On NSE, shares of the company advanced by 3.60 per cent to end at Rs 9,612.45. It had touched a high of Rs 9,714 during the intra-day trade.

In terms of equity volume, 1.01 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and more than 15.46 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The carmaker had reported 2.96 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,799 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,747.2 crore for the same period of the previous financial year.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 19,528.1 crore, against Rs 19,793.3 crore in the year-ago period. PTI VRN SBT