Maruti Suzukis May sales up 26 pc at 1,72,512 units

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported a 26 per cent increase in total sales at 1,72,512 units in May as against 1,36,962 units in the year-ago month.

The firms domestic sales stood at 1,63,200 units, up 24.9 per cent from 1,30,676 units in May last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 3.1 per cent decline at 37,864 units from 39,089 units in May 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 50.8 per cent to 77,263 units last month as against 51,234 units earlier.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 14.8 per cent to 4,024 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, increased by 13.4 per cent to 25,629 units in May, from 22,608 units in the same month of 2017.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 32.7 per cent to 16,717 units last month as against 12,593 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in May this year were up 48.1 per cent to 9,312 units as compared to 6,286 units in the same month last year, MSI said.

The company said sales of its LCV Super Carry increased by 297.9 per cent to 1,703 units last month as compared with 428 units in May 2017. PTI MSS ABM ABM