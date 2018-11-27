Maruti Swift crosses 20 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Tuesday said its premium hatchback Swift has crossed 20 lakh sales milestone since its launch the country in May 2005. The model raced past five lakh sales mark in September 2010, 10 lakh sales mark in September 2013, 15 lakh mark in March 2016 and 20 lakh milestone in November this year. "Swift achieving two million sales milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Maruti Suzuki India. Brand Swift has consistently featured among the top five best-selling cars in India for more than a decade," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement. With increased output aimed at reducing the waiting period, the company would like to reinforce its commitment towards customers, he added. MSI has increased production of the model by 45 per cent to 1.39 lakh units during April-October period of current fiscal, as compared with same period of 2017-18, leading to reduction in waiting period. The model posted a sales growth of 36 per cent with a market share of 29 per cent in April-October period of the current fiscal. The auto gear shift (AGS) technology variant of the model now contributes over 20 per cent of Swift sales, it added. PTI MSSDRR