Maruti to phase out diesel models from April next year

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said it will phase out all diesel cars from its portfolio with effect from April 1, 2020. "From April 1, 2020 we will not be selling diesel cars," MSI Chairman RC Bhargava told reporters here. The company currently sells a range of diesel vehicles. Around 23 per cent of all units sold by the company in the domestic market currently are diesel cars. PTI MSS SVK MRMR