Marvel Studios developing 'Shang-Chi' film

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Marvel Studios is developing a movie about its Shang-Chi martial arts superhero and has set "Wonder Woman 1984" writer Dave Callaham to pen the screenplay. According to Deadline, the project would act as the superhero studio's first stand-alone movie with an Asian lead. A director is not yet attached. Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, debuted in 1973's Special Marvel Edition No 15, created by Steve Englehart and Thanos creator Jim Starlin after an attempt to acquire the comic book rights to the television series "Kung Fu" fell through. The son of infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, only to rebel against him and become a superhero instead. The character was a massive success through the 1970s, and was recently revived as a member of the Avengers during 2012's Marvel Now! Publishing event.Shang-Chi has also made guest appearances in other titles such as "Marvel Team-Up", "Marvel Knights" and "X-Men". PTI SHDSHD