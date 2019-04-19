Marvel taps Ma Dong-seok for 'The Eternals'

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Marvel Studios is bringing South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok on board for "The Eternals".The 48-year-old actor, also known as Don Lee, will make his Hollywood debut with the MCU film, a source told TheWrap.Details about the role for the actor, who broke out in 2016's South Korean zombie apocalypse action thriller "Train to Busan", are being kept under wraps.Chloe Zhao is directing the film from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing. It was previously reported that Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are in talks to join the cast. The studio is yet to make a formal announcement.Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.Marvel had no comment on Dong-seok's casting.The actor's other roles include "The Outlaws", "Champion" and "Unstoppable". PTI RDSRDS