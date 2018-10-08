Marvellous 'Megha' Kaleshwaram Link-1 Completed in Record Time

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Megha Engineering, a leading infrastructure company in Telugu speaking states, well known for its prestigious projects across the country, has crossed another milestone with its record-breaking performance in establishing electrical sub-stations and transmission lines. The company has proved its mettle and expertise again by completing the work relating to 4 substations and related transmission lines that supply electricity to 3 pumping stations of Link-1 component of prestigious Kaleshwaram project, within the stipulated deadlines. It already has the distinction of establishing and commissioning the largest private sector transmission system (WUPPTCL) in Uttar Pradesh. The company has got national level accolades by getting an award from Power Grid Corporation of India for its superlative performance in completing a mega electricity substation in Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh, also in a record time. The latest performance related to completion of establishing a mega electricity supply system for Link-1 component of Kaleshwaram Project has added another feather in its cap. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765426/KLIP_Megha.jpg )Nearly 1120 MW of electricity is required for lifting the water through 28 pumps from 3 pump houses of Link-1 component in Kaleshwaram Project. It is almost equal to lift 2 TMCs of water every day. Such a gigantic lift scheme is nowhere planned in the world with such a huge requirement of electricity. Mubarak Pumping Station in Egypt is being considered as the largest pumping station in the world till now/ it uses 288 MW of electricity and it took nearly seven years to complete the work for establishing related power supply system. Capacity wise, Link-1 of Kaleshwaram Project is 4 times bigger than that system, but Megha Engineering took only one year to complete such huge work demonstrating its engineering efficiency. Works related to 4 Sub-Stations, Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla and Package-8 (Ramadugu), along with the transmission lines are completed within the stipulated one and half year time. Works for Ramadugu (Package-8) sub-station were initiated on 22nd February 2017 and it was linked with grid on 6th May 2018. Entire works for this sub-station were completed within a year. Annaram Sub Station works were started on 1st April 2017 and it came into operation on 14th September 2018, with its linkage with grid. Works for Medigadda sub-station were commenced in April 2017 and concluded on 29th September 2018 with its linkage to the main grid. With the completion of all these works, Megha Engineering enabled the continuous supply of electricity from Jaipur (Adilabad) Power Plant to the Medigadda sub-station. "Government of Telangana has assigned the contract for these works of 4 Sub Stations to Megha Engineering in April 2017. We could complete all the assigned works in record time by bringing these 4 substations into utilization, one by one, during the period of May-September 2018 and this is a record of all sorts," said Mr Praveen Sharath Deekshith, Vice President, Power Department of MEIL. PWRPWR