Marvellous 'Megha' Kaleshwaram Link-1 Completed in Record Time

It all began with Ramadugu As part of Kaleshwaram Lift Scheme - Package 8, MEIL has completed the construction of world's largest underground pumping station in Ramadugu. It has established 400/13.8/11 KV Sub-Station at this pump house for supplying electricity to 7 huge motor pumps, each having a capacity of 139 MW. Along with this sub station, 400 KV QMDC Transmission lines were also laid for a distance of almost 18 KMs. Sundilla completed within a year Sundilla connects Link-1 and Link-2. 9 Motor Pumps are established here with a total water pumping capacity of 2 TMCs per day. This pump house requires 360 MW of electricity for running all these 9 motor pumps, for which MEIL has established 400/220/11 KV Sub Station. Apart from supplying electricity to motor pumps in Sundilla Pump House, this sub-station also supply power to 220/11 KV substation at Annaram and 220/11 KV substation at Medigadda.Annaram Sub-Station Annaram Pump House consists of 12 Motor Pumps with a total capacity of 480 MW for which a 220/11 KV substation, along with transmission line works were already completed. 220 KV TMDC transmission line was established for a length of 28 Kms connecting 400/220/11 KV substation at Sundilla with 220/11 KV substation at Annaram. With the completion of Medigadda, all 4 Sub Stations are now available