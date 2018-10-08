Marvellous 'Megha' Kaleshwaram Link-1 Completed in Record Time

As the charging process of Medigadda is completed, now all the 4 Sub- Stations of Kaleshwaram Project Link-1 are readily available. Medigadda Pump House has 17 motor pumps with a total capacity of 600 MW. For this, MEIL has established 220/11 KV substation at Medigadda and laid 220 KV TMDC transmission line for 80 Kms to connect this substation with 400/220/11 KV Sundilla Sub Station for ensuring required power supply. As all the Sub Stations in Link-1 are ready, preparations are on for the dry and wet run of motor pumps in respective pump houses for lifting and transporting of Godavari water from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram, Annaram to Sundilla and Sundilla to Sripada Ellampalli Project. "We could achieve this phenomenal performance due to our long-standing experience and expertize in establishing electrical substations and laying down transmission lines all across the country, coupled with our consistent monitoring to speed up the works so as to complete them within the stipulated time, as decided by the government. It is a unique performance and a rare record for such projects," said Mr Praveen Sharath Deekshith, Vice President, Power Department of MEIL. He added that never in the past and nowhere, such a task of completing the construction of 4 Sub Stations along with Transmission lines is done within such short duration. MEIL has a track record of completing these kinds of huge infrastructure projects within the stipulated time frames. It has won many accolades in the past for such performance. It has created a national record by completing 400/220 KV Power Grid at NP Kunta in Ananthapuram District of Andhra Pradesh within a span 7 months for which it got a prestigious award from Power Grid Corporation of India. MEIL has taken up works related to 4 Sub Station in Link-1 and 2 Sub Station works of Link-2 component of Kaleshwaram Project. So far, it has completed construction of all the substation and also charging process of all new transmission lines. About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future. For more information, please visit: http://meil.in/. PWRPWR