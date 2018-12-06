Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Americans lead Golden Globes TV nominations

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) FX's "The Americans", Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" all scored it big at the Golden Globe Awards nominations, announced on Thursday. Actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater unveiled the nominations for 25 categories of the 76th Golden Globes Awards. FX's two shows -- spy drama "The Americans" and "Versace" -- helped the network gather a total of 10 nominations and fend off tough competition from HBO and Amazon, which tied with nine nods. Streaming giant Netflix secured eight nods. "Versace" nabbed four nominations overall -- for best limited series, as well as acting nods for Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, and Edgar Ramirez. "The Americans", which culminated with its sixth and final season, secured three nods -- best drama, best drama actress (Keri Russell) and best drama actor (Matthew Rhys). Rhys is joined by Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephen James (Homecoming), Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Billy Porter (Pose) in the best drama actor category. FX's Atlanta" got a nomination for best comedy actor for Donald Glover. He will battle it out against Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America), Jim Carrey (Kidding), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) and Bill Hader ("Barry"). Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", starring Rachel Brosnahan, is poised for another glorious year. The show got three nods -- the same as The Americans, HBO's Barry, Netflix's The Kominsky Method", Sharp Objects" and A Very English Scandal. Brosnahan has once again been nominated in best actress in a comedy series category, which she had won last year. She is joined by Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown), Alison Brie (GLOW) and Debra Messing (Will & Grace). Sandra Oh, who is set to host the award ceremony along with Andy Samberg, has secured a nomination in best drama actress. She is joined by Russell and last year's winner Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"). The best drama series will be a race between Homecoming, Pose, The Americans, Killing Eve and Bodyguard". "Barry", Jim Carrey's NBC show "Kidding", The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Kominsky Method and The Good Place will compete for the best comedy series prize. The fight for the best TV movie or limited series is between "The Alienist", "Versace, "Escape at Dannemora, Sharp Objects and "A Very English Scandal. Golden Globes, to be held on January 6, will officially kick off the 2019 award season in Hollywood. Winners will be voted by the association in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC. PTI RB RBRB