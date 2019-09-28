'Marvels of Culinaire': The wait for big fat Sunday brunch is over

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Lazy Sundays will be much more productive for gourmands in the capital as a food festival promises to take them to a culinary journey with exotic food from Italy, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand.Food maestros of different nationalities have come together for "Marvels of Culinaire", a month-long food festival held here at The Westin.Bringing together an extravagant Sunday brunch buffet, the menu features Sicilian "Ravioli Alla Norma" (tomato sauce with pieces of fried or saute?ed eggplant scattered throughout), Thai's staple "Tom Yam" (hot and sour soup, usually cooked with shrimp), Malay's Laksa Curry -- served with chicken and prawns -- along with many delectable "Makizushi" (Sushi rolls)."In this culinary journey we will be mapping north, central and south Italy, serving the best of Raviolis -- like Ravioli of Piedmont (spinach in a creamy buttery sauce) -- among other things. Each Sunday we will be offering delicacy of different regions in Italy," said chef Marco Murenu, the Italian Maestro from Sardinia.The signature live stations from all chefs -- expats and Indian -- in the festival adds up to the extensive array of seafood, grills, regional food of the brunch.But then how can any food extravaganza worth its salt not serve the rich Indian delicacies, right?Raising the Indian culinary flag high is the live station serving Awadhi items like "Gilawat ke Kebab and Murgh Chengezi along with vegetarian delights like Subz Lifafa-e-Khas, Paneer Rozali Handi and Panchphoran Saag Subzi"."Months of planning, execution and efforts of the team had led to us presenting to our guests a special one-of-a-kind curated lifestyle Sunday Brunch, which allows you immerse yourself in a unique mlange of avant-garde couture, cuisine and culture," said chef Anurudh Khanna, multi-property executive chef, The Westin."The idea is to offer innovative preparations to add a more contemporary taste, with authentic flavors presented in a simplistic fashion, churning out possibly some of the world's best," he added.Given that Navratri and the big festival season is just round the corner, a special pure vegetarian live South Indian station serving delicacies from down south and coastal delights has also been put up for the visitors.The food goes off the table on October 20. PTI MG MAHMAH