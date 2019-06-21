Marxist firebrand K R Gouri celebrates 101st birthday

Alappuzha (Ker), Jun 21 (PTI) Marxist firebrand and thelone surviving member of the first Kerala Legislative Assembly, K R Gouri, celebrated her 101st birthday here onFriday. Cutting across party lines, the who's who of Kerala politics flocked to meet Gouri, fondly called 'Gouri Amma', ather residence and greeted the stalwart on her birthday.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the centenarybirthday celebration of the 'iron lady' of the state politics at a function in the coastal district.Besides Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and OppositionCongress leader Ramesh Chennithala, a number of ministers and prominent leaders attended the event and recalled hercontribution.Clad in her trademark white saree, Gouri Amma welcomed everyone with a smile, setting aside her difficulties due to old age.Vijayan said Gouri's life is inseparable from the history of modern Kerala."Only a few in this world have made their life the history of the land and its people. And so, Gouri Amma's life is a celebration for everyone in the state," he said.She has made a considerable influence in the social, political and economic history of the southern state, thechief minister added.In a rare honour, Kerala Assembly decided not to hold itssession on Friday to enable members participate in the function, honouring the veteran leader here.A firebrand leader, K R Gouri served as the revenueminister in the first state cabinet headed by veteran Communist leader late E M Sankaran Namboothripad, which came to power in April 1957.As the revenue minister, she presented the Agrarian Relations Bill in the first state ministry in the year 1959.She was expelled from the CPI(M) in 1993 over allegedanti-party activities.Later, she formed the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), a political outfit that became part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and became a minister in the UDF-led government between 2001 and 2006.However, she severed ties with the UDF in 2016 following differences with the Congress leadership. PTI LGK APR SRY