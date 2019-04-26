Mary Elizabeth Winstead to play lead in Netflix's 'Kate'

Los Angeles, Apr 26 (PTI) Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is all set to topline Netflix's assassin thriller "Kate".The film will be directed by "The Huntsman: Winter's War" helmer Cedric Nicolas-Troyan from a script by Umair Aleem, reported Variety.The story follows a female assassin, who after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.Bryan Unkeless will produce the project alongside Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. David Leitch, best known for directing "Deadpool 2", will serve as executive producer with Scott Morgan.Winstead, 34, also has Margot Robbie-starrer "Birds of Prey", in which she will take on the role of Huntress, and Ang Lee's "Gemini Man". PTI RB RB