Mary Meeker’s 2019 Report Highlights Surge in BYJU’S’ Student Growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Report showcases high growth potential for quality online education across the world Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Venture capitalist Mary Meekers 2019 annual Internet Trends report lists BYJUS, the worlds most valuable edtech company, among some of the fastest growing online education companies across the world. The report features BYJUS paid user growth to have increased tremendously over the last 3 years. Overall, BYJUS user base has seen 35 million downloads with 2.4 million paid subscribers till date. With subscribers to online and virtual learning programs steadily increasing, the report highlights the huge growth potential for online education across the world. Video-based learning, especially, is gaining prominence with 59% next generation users citing it as their preferred learning tool. The report noted that annual viewership hours of How to YouTube videos has reached 4.5Bn, an indication of rising curiosity among learners to understand the whys and hows of concepts and not just the what. The report states that the internet penetration across the globe has leapfrogged in a decades time, rising from 24% in 2009 to 51% in 2018. India stands second in terms of global internet users consuming 12% of the total share worldwide, second only to China. The daily time spent across devices has also witnessed drastic changes. In 2009, people daily spent about 20 minutes in mobile phones and 266 minutes on television. A decade later, in 2019, daily time spent on their mobile phones has surged to 226 minutes while television time has come down to 216 minutes.