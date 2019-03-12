Maserati drives in 2019 Quattroporte edition at Rs 1.74 cr

Specials
New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Italian luxury carmaker Maserati Tuesday said it has launched the latest edition of Quattroporte in India with price starting at Rs 1.74 crore (ex-showroom India). The 2019 Quattroportes GranLusso version is priced at Rs 1.74 crore while the Gransport version is tagged at Rs 1.79 crore. The model comes fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine mated to an eight-speed ZF gearbox. The 2019 edition of Quattroporte comes with new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors. PTI MSS ANUANU
