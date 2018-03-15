Maserati launches updated version of Ghibli in India

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati today launched an updated version of its sedan Ghibli in India, with price starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

The three variants of the sedan are priced at Rs 1.33 crore, Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 1.42 crore.

"The new Ghibli stands out for its bold design and progressive technology. And, since the Ghibli has proved to be really successful for Maserati over the years, the new upgraded version will further enable us to pursue its success story," Maserati India Head of Operations Bojan Jankulovski said in a statement.

The 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

The new version comes with various new features including electric power steering (EPS).