Maserati rolls out new Levante in India priced at Rs 1.45 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Italian luxury carmaker Maserati today launched the updated version of its SUV Levante in India with price starting at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom).

The model now also comes with two additional trims -- GranLusso and GranSport priced at Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 1.53 crore, respectively.

"The introduction of 2018 Levante is our commitment to satisfy the significantly increasing demand for premium SUVs in India," Maserati India Head of Operations Bojan Jankulovski said in a statement.

The design, exclusivity and performance are the key characteristics when describing this new Maserati, he added.

The vehicle comes fitted with a 275 hp 3 litre V6 Turbo diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV can cover 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 230 km/h.

The model comes with various features like an enhanced advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) package, which includes new active functions such as highway assist (HA), lane keeping assist (LKA), active blind spot assist (ABSA) and traffic sign recognition (TSR).

Maserati announced its re-entry into the Indian market in July 2015 and currently sells sedans Quattroporte and Ghibli and SUV Levante.

It also plans to launch GranTurismo/GranCabrio - a sports performer in India.