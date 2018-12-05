Mass movement required to make society drug free: HP CM

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) A mass movement involving parents, teachers and every responsible citizen is required to curb the menace of drug abuse and make the society drug-free, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Wednesday.Addressing a state-level anti-drug rally at Baddi in Solan district, Thakur said it was unfortunate that even Dev Bhoomi Himachal had to face this problem. He said, "Since Himachal shares border with five states, drug peddlers are quite active in the border districts of the state. It was on the initiative of the state government that a meeting of CMs of neighbouring states was held at Chandigarh to chalk out a joint strategy against drug abuse."This initiative has proved to be a success as several drug peddlers were nabbed and put behind the bar due to sharing of information against them, he said.Thakur said a special campaign would be launched throughout the state to sensitize the people, particularly the youth against ill effects of drug abuse. He said a drug de-addiction centre would be opened at Baddi.Member of Parliament Virender Kashyap on the occasion said, "It is the duty of the parents to keep a strict vigil over behavioral change in their children."Local MLA Parmajit Singh Pammi thanked the chief minister for choosing his area for launching the special campaign against drug abuse in the state. PTI DJI DPB