Massive fire at building housing govt offices in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar

Lucknow July 3 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a building housing several government offices in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital Wednesday night.The fire broke out at the second floor of the PICUP building and soon spread to the third floor, official sources said, adding that as many as eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.Prima facie short circuit appears to be the cause of fire, they said.There was no report of any casualty or injury. PTI SAB SOMSOM

