Massive fire breaks out in paper factory in Dilshad Garden

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Dilshad Garden here on Saturday, officials said. The fire department received information at around 1.15 pm and 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said. The fire was brought under control at around 5.15 pm and no casualty was reported, they said. Information on total property loss is awaited. On Friday, a minor fire broke out at a nail paint factory in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. No casualty had been reported in the incident.