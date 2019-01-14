Massive preparations for Mayawati's birthday

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) Massive preparations are underway to celebrate BSP supremo Mayawati's 63rd birthday in the state capital on Tuesday. Party sources said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president will hold a press conference and release the 14th volume of her book 'A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement" on the occasion. Mayawati is scheduled to leave for Delhi in the later half of the day to spend time with her family, they said. The BSP workers have started preparations for the event, with big hoardings and banners in blue (party colour) featuring the BSP supremo coming up at various places in the state capital, especially around the party headquarters and Mayawati's house here. Mayawati is expected to highlight her party's views on the raging political situation and elaborate upon the recently announced alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at Tuesday's presser. Ever since her visit to Lucknow last week, the BSP chief has been busy holding meetings with party workers and leaders to take stock of ground realities and the party's preparation for the coming elections."Behenji (as Mayawati is called) has directed party workers to strengthen their presence across all booths and ensure that people from all castes and social strata are connected with the party. She also took a feedback on the work done in her absence," a party leader said. She has also asked the party cadres to be wary of the designs of the ruling BJP to harm the interests of the SP-BSP alliance.Though no formal invitation to other party leaders has been extended, party sources said BSP's coalition partners from other states may arrive in the national capital to wish Mayawati.The visit by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to the state capital to meet the BSP supremo on Sunday can be viewed in this light, the party leader said."Behenji usually spends her birthday with party workers and supporters who celebrate the day as 'jan kalyankari diwas' by extending a hand of support to the needy and downtrodden," he added.PTI SAB SRY