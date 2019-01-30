Massive search ops in J-K's Samba ahead of PM's visit

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) A massive search operation is being conducted along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for the second day Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on February 3. The Army, police and other security force continued the search operation in Basantar river area in Ramgarh sector besides other border hamlets, officials said.The operation was launched following reports of suspected movement in border areas of Ramgarh sector, they said."A suspicious movement was noticed post Monday midnight by alert Army troops in Samba sector," an Army officer said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 to lay the foundation stone of a host of projects, including the AIIMS project at Vijaypur area of Samba district. PTI AB SRY