Mastermind of Chhawla bank dacoity-cum-killing arrested

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The main conspirator of the Chhawla bank dacoity-cum-killing was arrested on Thursday from Dwarka, police said Thursday.The accused has been identified as Lagan Sharma, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.On October 12, police received a call regarding a dacoity in Corporation Bank in Khaira village. They were told that six armed men entered the bank and fired at the cashier, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.The accused looted Rs 3.16 lakh and fled with the gun of the guard, he said.The injured cashier succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. On Thursday, police received a tip off that Lagan Sharma, the mastermind of the crime, would come to Dwarka. They laid a trap and arrested him at around 2:30 pm from near Dhulsiras Chowk, the DCP said. PTI NIT GVS