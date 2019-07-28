Mathura fencing team overall champions at state-level event

Mathura, Jul 28 (PTI) The Mathura district fencing team has won two gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals in a state-level championship in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said on Sunday "It is a moment of pride for the people of Mathura that the district fencing team is the over all state champion. The championship was organised in Kanpur recently," DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.President Mathura District Fencing Association Kamal Kant Upmanyu said the players have won two gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals. The team is the overall champions, he said. PTI CORR IND ANBANB