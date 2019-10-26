Mathura gears up for Govardhan Puja and Yam Dwiteeya

Mathura (UP) Oct 26 (PTI) The Mathura administration has made elaborate arrangements for Govardhan Puja and Yam Dwiteeya, expecting a heavy influx of pilgrims on the two festivals associated with Diwali, an official said on Saturday. Police have been asked to strengthen the security arrangements during the two festivals and the municipal corporation has been directed to ensure safe and convenient bathing on Yam Dwiteeya," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.Every year pilgrims in large numbers visit Mathura on Govardhan Puja and Yam Dwiteeya, which will be celebrated on Monday and Tuesday respectively, he said.A dip in the waters of Yamuna at Vishram Ghat on Yam Dwiteeya by a brother and his sister is considered auspicious, astrologer of Dwarkadhish temple Ajai Tailang said.Mathura's municipal commissioner Ravindra Kumar Mandar said the bathing area at Vishram Ghat has been barricaded.He said boats, divers and medical teams will be deployed near the ghat to avoid any drowning incident.Arrangements have been made for uninterrupted power supply and installation of flood lights at the bathing area, Mandar said.On Govardhan Puja, the pilgrims, including thousands of domestic as well as international tourists, will perform 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of sacred hillock Govardhan.Security in Goverdhan area has been tightened for the 'parikrama', Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.He said police in plain clothes would also be posted at major temples and strategic points to prevent incidents of pickpocketing and chain snatching. PTI CORR AD