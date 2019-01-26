Matt LeBlanc often gets asked got if he was Joey Tribbiani's dad

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (PTI) "Friends" alum Matt LeBlanc says he has often been asked by new fans of the sitcom if he was the real-life father of his character, Joey Tribbiani.The 51-year-old actor played the dim, sweet philanderer Joey on the hit 1990s sitcom.During an appearance on "Live! with Kelly & Ryan", LeBlanc said, "It seems like every year there's a new generation that watches it."I was walking down the street one day, this was a few years ago, this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he's like, 'Oh my god, you're Joey's dad!' And, my response was 'Scram!'" he added.The popularity of "Friends" has stood the test of time since it went off air in 2004 and has seen repeated runs on TV and streaming services like Netflix attracting a younger generation of viewers. The NBC sitcom also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. PTI RDS RDSRDS