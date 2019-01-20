Matthew Broderick to make London stage debut

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Matthew Broderick is set to make his West End debut in an original play by "Manchester by the Sea" writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.Titled "The Starry Messenger", the play will see Broderick returning to the role of Mark Williams, which he first performed in an off-Broadway production for the New Group in 2009. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play is described as a "bittersweet comic-drama" that follows an astronomer at New York City's planetarium who grows distant from his job and wife due to a desire to explore his infinite connection to the vastness of the universe. It also features "Downton Abbey" actor Elizabeth McGovern. PTI SHD RDSRDS