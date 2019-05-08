Maulvi booked for hitting minor girl with belt in Noida

Noida, May 8 (PTI) A religious teacher was Wednesday booked for allegedly thrashing a six-year-old girl with a belt at a madrassa in sector 115 here, police said. A complaint was lodged at the sector 49 police station here against maulvi Ladak Hussain by the minor girl's father, a resident of sector 73, they said."The six-year-old girl was enrolled at the madrassa in sector 115. When I went to meet her recently, I found she had bruises from a belt on her back. She told me that she was brutally beaten by the maulvi," the complainant alleged.He further claimed that on enquiring about the matter at the madrassa, he was "threatened by around 10 people who had sticks in their hands".A non-cognisable report (NCR) has been filed against the religious teacher, who is on the run, and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and related offences, SHO of sector 49 Ajay Aggarwal told PTI."We have raided a few places where he could have been found. He appears to have gone into hiding. Searches are on and he would be put behind the bars soon," Aggarwal said. PTI KIS IJT