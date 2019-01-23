Mauritian PM calls on Kovind in Varanasi

Varanasi, Jan 23 (PTI) Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind here and discussed ways to boost bilateral trade, investment and strategic cooperation.The meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Jugnauth here on ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, including finalisation of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and expand cooperation in 'blue economy' sectors.In his meeting with Jugnauth, Kovind said India-Mauritius bilateral relations are enduring and time-tested, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.The two leaders discussed bilateral trade and investment and strategic cooperation, he said.Jugnauth, who is on an official visit to India from January 20-28, is accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, including Minister of Information Technology Yogida Sawmynaden, Education minister Leela Devi Dookhun, Culture minister Prithvirajsing Roopun and other senior officials.The Mauritian prime minister will visit Allahabad Thursday for the Kumbh Mela and then proceed to Mumbai.Jugnauth will also be the guest of honour at the official celebrations to mark the Republic Day in Mumbai.PTI ASK KJKJ