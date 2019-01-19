Mauritian PM to arrive in India on 8-day visit

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI)Mauritian Prime MinisterPravind Jugnauth will arrive here on Sunday on over a week-long visit during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership and attend thePravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi. Jugnauth will arrive here on Sunday morning and after spending a day in the capital, he will leave for Varanasi on Monday. He will attend the inaugural session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will also meet on the sidelines of the event that day. During the visit, he will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. Jugnauth will also visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and then Maharashtra before heading home on January 28 morning. PTI ASK SMNSMN