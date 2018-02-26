Mauritius pitches itself as African gateway to Indian investors

Vishakhapatnam, Feb 26 (PTI) Positioning itself as a gateway to Africa, Mauritius today invited Indian investors and businesses to utilise the island country to explore the African market. Mauritius is member of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. "Investors and businessmen from india can use Mauritius as a platform to reach the big African markets," Mauritius Vice-president Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory said here at the closing ceremony of the CIIs Partnership Summit. Inviting a business delegation from Andhra Pradesh, the vice president said that he is looking forward to leading a delegation to India as well. Apart from culture and language, "we need to consolidate our economic links," he said, expressing hope that the economic relationships between the two countries would strengthen further in the years to come. The bilateral trade between the two nations stood at about USD 900 million in 2016-17. Speaking at the event, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said the objective of the summit was to seek more investments in the state. "Andhra Pradesh is a logical destination for futuristic industries, " he said. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan, said that all the factors including good infrastructure, communications and investment climate are present in the state for investors. Investors have a huge advantage to invest in the state, he added. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that over 4,000 delegates participated in the three-day summit, which concluded here today. Talking about the states capital Amaravati, he said work is on to make it one of the best city in the world. He also said that the state would take the signed MoUs to their logical conclusion. Talking about the proposed investments, Naidu said Reliance Industries has come forward to establish three projects in the state including one in Tirupati to manufacture one million cell phones. The state is making an auto hub in Anantapur and a hardware and electronics cluster, he added. PTI RR MR MR -