Mauritius to adopt Indo-Israel horticulture project

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Mauritius will adopt Indo-Israel horticulture techniques to increase its vegetable production and provide its citizen's off-season vegetables throughout the year, officials said Friday.The agriculture and horticulture officers of Mauritius will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Gharaunda in Karnal, this was revealed by the Acting President of Mauritius, Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory on Friday, a Haryana government release said.During his visit to the Centre, Vyapoory was informed about the horticulture techniques being used for vegetable production and experienced first-hand how vegetables were grown in polyhouse and in fields, the release added.Vyapoory said the same methods would be adopted in Mauritius to provide its people off-season vegetables all the time and allow farmers to earn a higher income, while saving water.The president was also informed that about one lakh farmers visit the centre every year, besides 'Kisan Melas' and seminars being organised there for the awareness of farmers, the release said.The officials told Vyapoory that the Haryana government had given over Rs 53.25 crore as grant to the farmers to promote horticulture and that the farmers, after getting information from the centre, had set up about 10,000 poly houses in the state.Vyapoory had Thursday attended the international Gita festival in Kurukshetra, an event in which Mauritius is the partner country. PTI SUN RHL