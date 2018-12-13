Mauritius to organise Gita festival in Feb

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Dec 13 (PTI) Mauritius Acting President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory announced Thursday that his country would organise a Gita festival next February. A delegation from India has also been invited for the event, Vyapoory said at the inauguration of a three-day international seminar organised as part of the international Gita festival here. The international Gita festival, which began here on December 7, was formally inaugurated on Thursday. Mauritius is the partner country and Gujarat is the partner state in the week-long festival here. Apart from Vyapoory, Governor Satyadev Narain Arya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama, High Commissioner of Mauritius to India Jagdishwar Goburdhun were present on the occasion. BJP president Amit Shah, who was scheduled to visit the holy city to attend the festival, could not make it due to some health issues, Khattar said. PTI SUNHMB