Maurya announces projects for congestion-free travel for Mathura pilgrims

Mathura, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Monday announced two projects for facilitating congestion-free travel for pilgrims to this temple town."A four-lane road with a bridge over Yamuna would be constructed from the Yamuna Expressway to Pagal Baba temple in Vrindavan," he said, adding a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the four-lane road near Govardhan would be constructed, between Govardhan and Barsana.He was speaking to reporters after paying obeisance to principal deity of the Bankey Behari temple. He was accompanied by state Power Minister Srikant Sharma. Eighteen projects, estimated to cost Rs 6.91 crore, were either inaugurated or their foundation stones laid Sunday. Maurya said, quality and timely completion of developmental work would be ensured.On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh linking incidents of mob lynchings with the RSS and the BJP, Maurya advised him to organise a 'Mirchi Havan'. (Yagna of chillies)'.The 'Mirchi-Havan reference apparently came as a self-proclaimed godman, popularly known as 'Mirchi Baba', had burned 5 quintal of red chillies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to help Singh win from Bhopal. But Singh lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur. Asked to comment on Singh's allegations that RSS-BJP are anti-woman as their workers chant Jai Sri Ram instead of 'Jai Siya Ram', Maurya said, "Jai Sri Ram, Sri Ji, Radha Rani Ki Sarkar are virtually synonyms. If Singh does not know the fact, he should seek clarification from saints of Vrindavan."He was also asked to respond to Shabana Azmi's statement that whosoever criticises the government is branded as anti-national."I don't want to comment on Shabana Azmi. However, she is not a representative of 130 crore people of the country. The country is moving ahead under the stewardship of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath," he said.On the alleged killing of a saint recently in Vrindavan, he said instructions have been issued to take stern action against the guilty.Police records show that Bal Mukund Saran Shastri, the Mahant of Nimbark Peeth Ashram, was kidnapped on June 12. His body was recovered the next day.Police have said three accused have been nabbed, while hunt for three more is underway. PTI COR TIRTIR