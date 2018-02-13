Max Bupa launches a product for daily health needs

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI): Standalone private sector health insurer Max Bupa has introduced a digitally enabled everyday use health insurance plan that has been designed to give customers full coverage for their daily health needs.

Called GoActive, it covers daily health needs of a customer including inpatient hospitalisation and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion, behavioural counselling etc, the company said today.

"With 1/5 Indians being plagued by lifestyle diseases, health insurance is not an option anymore. Over 60 per cent of medical expenses are still self-funded. With GoActive, we plan to bridge this gap," Max Bupa said in a statement.

*********** 4-day mining summit begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: The city is set for a four-day international mining summit from tomorrow, which will have Union mines minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the chief guest, Telengana government said today.

About 500 delegates from across the globe are expected to take part in the event where Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Harsha Vardhan will deliver the valedictory address.

ESL Narasimhan, governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and senior officials of the state and the Centre, will also attend the event which is being organised jointly by Mining Engineers Association of India, Ficci and Telangana government.

*********** Cargill appoints Milind Pingle as sales & mktg head

Mumbai: Cargill India gas appointed Milind Pingle as the director for sales & marketing at its food business. Pingle joins Cargill from the Times Group where his last assignment was as director response.

He had also worked with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Perfetti Van Melle India earlier.

Cargill India began operations in 1987 and is into refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition and trade structured finance. *********** Bajaj Allianz partners with Quikr

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has entered into a partnership with Quikr, the digital classifieds platform, to increase insurance outreach and sell its products.

Under this key agreement, Bajaj Allianz will offer personal lines of insurance products such as health, personal accident, home, motor and travel along with commercial line of insurance products like property, marine and engineering insurance among others.

"This partnership aims to improve penetration of insurance by leveraging technology and reaching out to customers with appropriate insurance solution," Bajaj Allianz said today.

*********** AirAsia India appoints Pawan Setty as its HR head

Budget carrier AirAsia India has appointed former Thomson Reuters senior HR manager Pawan Setty as its head of people and culture.

Setty will be responsible for talent acquisition, building organization culture and refining and implementing the policies and procedures etc, AirAsia India said today.

Prior to taking up the present assignment, he was heading the HR department at International Flavours and Fragrances India, before that he was a senior manager for HR at Thomson Reuters for nine years, the release added.

*********** Hinduja Ventures promotes Mansukhani as MD

Hinduja Ventures has elevated Ashok Mansukhani as its managing director, from his earlier position of being a whole-time director.

Hinduja Ventures has elevated Ashok Mansukhani as its managing director, from his earlier position of being a whole-time director.

The Hinduja group company operates IndusInd Media & Communications, which is into in the media business offering broadband services through fibre optic network. It is also into communication, real estate, and investment and treasury.