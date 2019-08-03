Max Hospital employee commits suicide

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old employee of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the hospital building on early Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anil, a resident of Haidarpur Lohiya camp, they said. He had been working as a house keeping staff on contract basis for the past two years, a senior police officer said. "During preliminary investigation, it was found that Anil went to the seventh floor of the building at around 4.50 am and jumped from the balcony and died," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem, they said. The police were yet to ascertain what led Anil to take the extreme step. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN