Max temp close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to the normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, a MeT department official said.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal settled at 38 degrees, Hisar recorded 37.5 degrees and Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees, he said.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.Likewise, Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala settled at 37.4 degrees and Ludhiana at 36 degrees, the official said. PTI SUN MAZ RHLRHL