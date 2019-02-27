Max temperature in Delhi six notches below normal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, six notches below normal, a Meteorological Department official said."The minimum temperature settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal," he said.Humidity levels oscillated between 95 and 62 per cent.The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 21 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively," the official added.On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS IJT