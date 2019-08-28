Max temperatures hover above normal in Pb & Hry

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana where light rains have been forecast in the coming days.Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal limits, as per Meteorological Department report here.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 36.7 degrees, up four notches while Bhiwani recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal's maximum settled at 36 degrees while Narnaul recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius.Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36.3 degrees, two notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.7 degrees while Patiala recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, up four notches.Meanwhile, generally dry weather has prevailed in Punjab and Haryana during the past few days after the two states had witnessed heavy rains a few days back. Punjab is battling its worst floods in decades and eight people have lost their lives due to recent heavy rainfall and floods, claimed a state government report on Wednesday.As per the MeT Department forecast for Punjab, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the state on August 29, at a few places on 30th, at many places on 31st and at most places thereafter over the subsequent next few days. Likewise, for Haryana, the forecast says light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on August 29, at a few places on 30th and at many places thereafter over the next few days. The MeT here has also issued heavy rainfall warning in isolated places of Punjab and Haryana on August 31 and September 1. PTI SUN RCJ