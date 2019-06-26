Max temps above normal in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Maximum temperatures Wednesday rose and hovered above the normal at most places in Haryana and Punjab.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, a Meteorological Department report said here.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal, while Hisar recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal. Bhiwani registered a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius.Karnal's maximum was 39 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the normal, while Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.Ludhiana recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, up two degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal limits. PTI SUN ANBANB