Max temps hover close to normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 14(PTI) The maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday hovered close to the normal limits, the meteorological (MeT) department said.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a MeT report said.Amritsar's maximum settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 33.8 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, while Karnal registered a maximum temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.The MeT department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours.