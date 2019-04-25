Max voters in North West Delhi; highest women electorate count in West Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The North West Delhi constituency has over 23 lakh electors, the maximum among all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office on Thursday. Over 1.43 crore voters are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls due on May 12. The total number of male and female electorates in Delhi till date is -- 78,73,022 and 64,42,762, respectively, it said. As per the data shared by the office of the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, North West Delhi has 23,77,604 electors in the constituency -- 13,04,555 (men); 10,72,891 (women) and 158 (third gender). The total size of the electorate in Delhi till date is 1,43,16,453 out of which 669 belong to the third gender, according to the data. The number of electors in some of the other constituencies are -- West Delhi (23,67,509); North East Delhi (22,89,493); South Delhi (20,65,755). While North West Delhi has maximum number of total electorate and male voters among all constituencies in Delhi, West Delhi has the highest number of female voters (10,90,797), according to the data. The CEO office also said as many as 182 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were filed against political parties and others here for violation of the model code of conduct, till date. The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 3.01 crore in cash and 1,406 kg of narcotics and drugs. "A total of 182 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi CEO said in the statement. "Out of these, 21 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (13 FIRs and eight DD entries), 28 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (14 FIRs and 14 DD entries), nine against the Congress (three FIRs and six DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (an FIR), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), four against CPI (M) (two FIRs and two DD entries) and 118 (114 FIRs and four DD entries) are against others or non-political (entities)," it said. The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.31 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force. PTI KND PR CKCK