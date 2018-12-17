Maxim India Achieves the Distinction of India's First Progressive 3D Mainstream Magazine Cover - Courtesy OnePlus

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Maxim India, the most popular men's lifestyle magazine in the country, published monthly by Burda Media India, achieved a distinction of India's first progressive 3D mainstream magazine cover - courtesy OnePlus, India's No 1 premium Smartphone brand. The cover uses special lenticular printing technology, popular with big-budget movies and limited special interest media projects. Lenticular printing technology uses special lenses to create the illusion of depth and progressive movement, when the image is viewed from different angles. It is an expensive, specialised process that needs special high-resolution filters to create this 'movement' and '3D animation'. The issue, featuring Radhika Apte, is a limited edition worthy of collectors and highlights the Alpha upscale positioning of Maxim, its diverse content and the way it has continued to focus on an optimal mix of print and digital. Bjrn Rettig, CEO, Burda Media India, said, "Burda Media always seeks to push the boundaries of innovation in print, digital and other media. We're uniquely positioned to offer our partners out-of-the-box solutions, and this 3D cover is one example of that. We have a large repository of editorial talent and we work with some of the most accomplished creative people in the country, which allows us to customise media offerings and ensure they are dynamic and singular. All our brands are market-leaders in their categories, and we're slowly expanding our reach to cover different areas of luxury and lifestyle."Maxim India, is the first mainstream national consumer magazine to launch a limited edition progressive 3D cover. No other B2C magazine with all-India distribution has done this before. Launched in 2006, Maxim India is the biggest men's lifestyle magazine in India, published monthly by Burda Media India. Burda Media's brands are market-leaders in their categories, and now strategically expanding its reach to cover different areas of luxury and lifestyle.Vivek Pareek, Editorial Director, Burda Media India and Editor-in-Chief, Maxim, said, "We are very proud to partner again with OnePlus, a powerful youth brand, and innovative to its core. This 3D cover, a first for a national consumer magazine in India, highlights our dedication to offer tech-savvy readers something memorable. This form of execution - a first-of-its-kind, has delighted us that this has come out so well, and excited at how well it's being received." About Burda MediaBurda Media has a large repository of editorial talent and works with some of the most accomplished creative people in the country, which enables to customise media offerings and ensure they are dynamic and singular. Burda Media India Private Limited is the largest travel publisher in India with a portfolio of pan-platform, luxury and premium brands that include Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Discover India, and asiaSpa India. Hubert Burda Media, headquartered in Munich, is an international technology and media company with over 600 brands and products that are oriented to the needs of consumers. Burda has 185 million users and approximately 46 million paying consumers. Its commercial success is driven by over 11,000 employees around the world. Burda is active in 20 markets, including Germany (where it is one of the country's largest media groups), elsewhere in Europe, the United States, and Asia.Hubert Burda Media's portfolio ranges from leading magazine brands, digital platforms to innovative technologies such as its web browser Cliqz. A culture of entrepreneurship and innovation is the driving force behind the organisation, which builds on its original roots and values as a family-owned company.About OnePlusOnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the 'Never Settle' mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.Source: Burda Media India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR