Maximise use of technology, separate investigation from law and order: LG Baijal to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Thursday directed the Delhi Police to maximise use of technology and focus on separation of investigation from law and order. Baijal asked the force to list the best practices learnt from the recent Lok Sabha elections and put them down as the standard operating procedure for analysis and improvement. The Lieutenant Governor issued directions at a meeting on general crime review and "lessons learnt from Lok Sabha Elections 2019". The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary Renue Sharma, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and senior officers of government and police. "The LG directed Delhi Police to maximise use of technology and focus on separation of investigation from law and order," the LG office said in a statement. The LG also said possibilities must be explored for increasing enrolment of senior citizens so that their safety could be checked upon regularly. He advised the activities of released convicts must be monitored, the release said. PTI BUN BUN INDIND