Maximum temp in Delhi plunges to 28.6 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Mainly clear skies prevailed in the city on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said a Met department official.The humidity oscillated between 91 and 41 per cent.The Met office has forecast partly cloudy sky on Monday morning with the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.Mahesh Palawat, the vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet said the night and day temperatures are likely to rise in the national capital by Holi.While the maximum is expected to soar up to 31 degrees Celsius, the minimum can go up to 17 degrees Celsius."Due to clear skies and bright sunshine we can expect a warm and dry holi. No weather activities are being expected over Delhi and NCR over the three next few days," Palawat said.However, according to a Met department official, due to a western disturbance there is a possibility of thundery development over Delhi on March 19 and 20.The day temperature in the city on Saturday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum had settled at 13 degrees Celsius. PTI PKS PLB DPB